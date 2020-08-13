Textainer: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. (TGH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $16 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The shipping container leasing company posted revenue of $144.8 million in the period.

Textainer shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.27, a rise of 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGH