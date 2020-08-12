Tesla, Liberty Global rise; Red Robin, OneSpan fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday.

Tesla Inc., up $180.37 to $1,554.76.

The electric vehicle maker announced a stock split, increasing the number of shares while cutting their price.

Moderna Inc., up 55 cents to $69.52.

The biotechnology company made a deal to supply 100 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government.

StoneCo Ltd., down $3.10 to $49.29.

The payments processor is buying Linx, a retail management software maker.

Liberty Global Plc., up 32 cents to $22.37.

The Denver-based owner of European broadband and mobile assets is buying Sunrise Communications Group.

Super Micro Computer Inc., down $4.47 to $26.01.

The maker of computer servers and other IT hardware gave investors a weak third-quarter profit forecast.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., down $1.32 to $9.58.

The burger chain said the virus pandemic caused it to make a big loss in the second-quarter.

OneSpan Inc., down $12.36 to $18.84.

The internet security company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results and won't achieve its 2020 financial targets.

Montage Resources Corp., down 34 cents to $5.63.

The energy exploration and production company is being bought by Southwestern Energy.