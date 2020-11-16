Tenax Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) on Monday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $1.06. A year ago, they were trading at $1.15.

