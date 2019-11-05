Telaria: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Telaria Inc. (TLRA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The online video advertising company posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period.

Telaria expects full-year revenue in the range of $69 million to $71 million.

Telaria shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

