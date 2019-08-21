Target and Lowe's rise while Cree and Alcon fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Target Corp., up $17.47 to $103

The retailer raised its full year profit forecast after blowing past Wall Street's second quarter financial expectations.

Lowe's Cos., up $10.13 to $108

The home improvement retailer soared beyond Wall Street's second quarter profit forecasts on strong demand for spring goods and sales to contractors.

Cree Inc., down $9.23 to $49.01

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a weak forecast as it deals with the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

Toll Brothers Inc., down $1.65 to $35.26

The luxury homebuilder reported a decline in orders for new homes during its fiscal third quarter.

Masco Corp., up $1.28 to $40.92

The company's cabinet-making unit has several potentially interest buyers, according to media reports.

Fitbit Inc., up 7 cents to $3.02

The company signed a deal with Singapore to provide fitness tracking devices as part of a government health initiative.

Wells Fargo & Co., up 32 cents to $45

Financial stocks rose as bond prices fell, pushing yields higher.

Alcon Inc., down $1.91 to $60.51

The eye care company's second quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.