Target: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $938 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.82.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $18.42 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.33 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.04 to $1.24. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.17.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.90 to $6.20 per share.

Target shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has climbed almost 3% in the last 12 months.

