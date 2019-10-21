TD Ameritrade: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $551 million.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had earnings of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The online brokerage posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.56 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

TD Ameritrade expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion.

TD Ameritrade shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.62, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMTD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMTD