Synopsys: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $160.7 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $851.1 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $532.4 million, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 94 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $805 million to $835 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $884 million.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.18 to $5.25 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.6 billion to $3.65 billion.

Synopsys shares have climbed 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $136.01, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

