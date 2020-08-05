Synaptics: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $90 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $277.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Synaptics said it expects revenue in the range of $315 million to $335 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $292.2 million.

Synaptics shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $82.70, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

