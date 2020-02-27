Switch: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Switch Inc. (SWCH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The data center operator posted revenue of $120.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.9 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $462.3 million.

Switch expects full-year revenue in the range of $507 million to $521 million.

Switch shares have climbed nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.11, a rise of 81% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWCH