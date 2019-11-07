Sutter Rock: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (SSSS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $5.3 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 24 cents per share.

The investment fund posted revenue of $380,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $380,000.

Sutter Rock shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.75, a decrease of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

