Sprott Inc.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Sprott Inc. (SII) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $8.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 34 cents.
The company posted revenue of $35.4 million in the period.
