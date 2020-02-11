Sprint, AutoNation rise; Under Armour, Goodyear Tire fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:
Sprint Corp., up $3.72 to $8.52
A federal judge's ruling removed an obstacle to the wireless company's $26.5 billion acquisition by T-Mobile.
Under Armour Inc., down $3.03 to $15.12
The athletic clothing company said it may need to restructure and warned investors about weak profits and sales.
Amkor Technology Inc., up $1.69 to $13.24
The chip packaging and test services provider handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Brighthouse Financial Inc., up $4.49 to $46.60
The annuity and life insurance company beat analysts' profit forecasts and announced a $500 million buyback program.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down $1.63 to $11.56
The tire maker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc., up $15.58 to $173.32
The medical research equipment and services provider reported surprisingly good fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
AutoNation Inc., up $2.76 to $46.49
The car dealership reported higher demand for used cars during the fourth quarter that helped earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
RingCentral Inc., up $14.41 to $227.02
The cloud-based phone system provider gave investors a solid sales forecast after reporting surprisingly good earnings.