Spark Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Spark Energy Inc. (SPKE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The electricity and natural gas retailer posted revenue of $166.7 million in the period.

Spark Energy shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 29% in the last 12 months.

