Solitario: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (AP) _ Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. (XPL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $255,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Wheat Ridge, Colorado-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The company's shares closed at 41 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 31 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XPL