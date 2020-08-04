Solar Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $54 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 34 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $28.6 million in the period.

Solar Capital shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.63, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

