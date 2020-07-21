SmarFinancial: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $6.2 million.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $33.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $29.3 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.7 million.

SmarFinancial shares have declined 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.91, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBK