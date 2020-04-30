Silvercrest: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $5.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 36 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

Silvercrest shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.18, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAMG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAMG