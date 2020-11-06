Silvercorp: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $15.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 9 cents.

The mineral miner posted revenue of $56.4 million in the period.

Silvercorp shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 95% in the last 12 months.

