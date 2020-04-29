Silicon Labs: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $214.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Silicon Labs expects its per-share earnings to range from 45 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $210 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $198.7 million.

Silicon Labs shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLAB