Shockwave Medical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Thursday reported a loss of $13 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The medical device compnay posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

Shockwave Medical expects full-year revenue in the range of $41 million to $42 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWAV