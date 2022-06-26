Senior US officials visit Sri Lanka to help resolve crisis BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI, Associated Press June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 7:55 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Senior U.S. officials arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday to find ways to help the island nation in the throes of an unprecedented economic crisis and severe shortages of essential supplies, as the energy minister warned that new fuel shipments would be delayed.
The U.S. over the past two weeks has announced millions of dollars in assistance to Sri Lanka, which has been surviving on $4 billion in credit lines from neighboring India. It also has received pledges of $300 million to $600 million from the World Bank to buy medicine and other items.
BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI