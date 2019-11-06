Seneca Foods: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MARION, N.Y. (AP) _ Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marion, New York-based company said it had profit of 49 cents.

The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $370 million in the period.

Seneca Foods shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.19, a decrease of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

