Second Sight Medical Products: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SYLMAR, Calif. (AP) _ Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sylmar, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The maker of camera-based retinal implants posted revenue of $472,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit 87 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.38.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EYES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EYES