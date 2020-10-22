Schnitzer Steel: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 23 cents per share.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal posted revenue of $464.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.1 million, or 15 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

Schnitzer Steel shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 7% in the last 12 months.

