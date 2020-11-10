ScanSource: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) on Monday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $11.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Greenville, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The technology products distributor posted revenue of $757.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $782.5 million.

ScanSource shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months.

