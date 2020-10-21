Sallie Mae: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) _ SLM Corp. (SLM) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $171 million.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $492 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $364.6 million.

Sallie Mae shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.25, an increase of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLM