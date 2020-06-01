Salem Communications: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $55.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.58 per share.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $58.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 99 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.07.

