Ryerson: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $25.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The metal products distributor and processor posted revenue of $771.8 million in the period.

Ryerson shares have fallen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.14, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

