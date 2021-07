Patrick Sison/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Robinhood, the online brokerage that found itself embroiled in this year's meme stock phenomenon, will seek to go public with a market valuation of up to $35 billion.

The company said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it wanted to price the 55 million shares in its initial public offering in a range of $38 to $42 per share. It could raise approximately $2.3 billion if shares are sold at the high end of the range.