Robert Half: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $75.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had profit of 67 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Robert Half shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.32, a rise of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHI