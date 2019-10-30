Ribbon Communications: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $137.7 million in the period.

Ribbon Communications shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.48, a decrease of 3% in the last 12 months.

