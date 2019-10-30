Retrophin: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Retrophin Inc. (RTRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $36.5 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.10 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.4 million.

Retrophin shares have decreased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12, a fall of 53% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTRX