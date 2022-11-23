Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

BEIJING (AP) — Police beat workers protesting conditions at the world's biggest factory for the Apple iPhone, whose latest model is delayed because anti-COVID measures crimp China's manufacturing of affordable high technology for the world.
Foxconn, a contract assembler that makes the global smartphone industry possible, didn't have enough workers to make the new iPhone 14. Around China, laborers are housed in “closed loops” of dorms isolated from the general population, making it harder to recruit the workers.