Reliant Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Reliant Bancorp Inc. (RBNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

The bank, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 47 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $25 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16.2 million, or $1.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $67.8 million.

Reliant Bancorp shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.16, a climb of 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBNC