Regional Management: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) _ Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.38.

The financial services company posted revenue of $98 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.7 million, or $3.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $355.7 million.

Regional Management shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $27.46, a rise of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RM