Regional Management: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) _ Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.5 million.

The Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period.

Regional Management shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

