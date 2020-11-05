Regeneron: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $842.1 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of $7.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.23 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Regeneron shares have risen 56% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 7%. The stock has climbed 89% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN