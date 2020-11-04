Red Lion Hotels: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Red Lion Hotels Corp. (RLH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 6 cents per share.

The hospitality company posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.86. A year ago, they were trading at $6.46.

