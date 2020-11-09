Recro Pharma: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) _ Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) on Monday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.60. A year ago, they were trading at $15.71.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REPH