Realty Income Corp.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Realty Income Corp. (O) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The San Diego-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $295.2 million, or 86 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 76 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $107.8 million, or 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $414.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393.7 million.

The company's shares have fallen 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $59.41, a fall of 15% in the last 12 months.

