Raytheon Technologies: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $83 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Farmington, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $18.21 billion in the period.

Raytheon Technologies shares have declined 61% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 59% in the last 12 months.

