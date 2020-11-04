Rapid7: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25.5 million in its third quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rapid7 expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $107.9 million to $109.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $406.2 million to $407.8 million.

Rapid7 shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $66.29, an increase of 30% in the last 12 months.

