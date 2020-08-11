Radcom: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $180,000 in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

Radcom expects full-year revenue in the range of $35 million to $38 million.

Radcom shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

