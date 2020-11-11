RTI Surgical: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ RTI Surgical Inc. (SRGA) on Wednesday reported profit of $122.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.68. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The orthopedic implant maker posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.06. A year ago, they were trading at $1.96.

