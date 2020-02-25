RLJ Lodging: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had funds from operations of $69.3 million, or 41 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 38 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $28.4 million, or 17 cents per share.

The hotel real estate investment trust posted revenue of $347.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $342.9 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $350.3 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.57 billion.

RLJ Lodging expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.62 to $1.77 per share.

The company's shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.66, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

