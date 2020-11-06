RE/MAX: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The franchisor of residential real estate brokerages posted revenue of $71.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, RE/MAX said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $72 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $262.5 million to $265.5 million.

RE/MAX shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.18, a fall of 7.5% in the last 12 months.

