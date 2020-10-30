RBS: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EDINBURGH, Britain (AP) _ Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NWG) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $78.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Edinburgh, Britain-based bank said it had earnings of 1 cent per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.13 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

The company's shares closed at $3.04. A year ago, they were trading at $5.66.

