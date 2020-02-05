QuinStreet: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.6 million.

QuinStreet shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.59, a decline of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

