Quantum Corp.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $85.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Quantum Corp. said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $95 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.52. A year ago, they were trading at $6.05.

